Brad Pitt Spotted with Paul Wesley’s Ex, Ines de Ramon

Getty Images

Brad Pitt, 58, and Ines de Ramon, 29, have everyone talking.

The Oscar winner was spotted with Paul Wesley’s ex-wife at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Check out the pics at DailyMail.com.

The outlet reports that Brad and Ines arrived together in a Tesla around 8 p.m. They proceeded to a VIP area, where he introduced her to Cindy and Rande.

The pair appeared to be an item, as Brad was photographed pulling her in close.

According to DailyMail.com, Pitt and de Ramon kept their distance as Brad greeted fans on their way into the venue. After the show, Brad saw Ines to his bodyguard’s SUV, and Pitt left later in the Tesla.

At the show, Pitt was bundled up in a gray sweater paired with jeans and a brimmed hat, while de Ramon wore black leather pants a white crop top and a plaid jacket. She accessorized with a yellow Fendi Peekaboo bag.

De Ramon reportedly works for jewelry brand Anita Ko, and a source told DailyMail.com she’s also on Brad’s team.

The sighting comes a few months after de Ramon and Wesley announced they were calling it quits.

In September their rep told People "they have separated" adding, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Earlier this month, Paul was spotted kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg, 22, while vacationing in Italy in photos obtained by Page Six.

Pitt, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, recently sparked dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski.

Sources told Page Six in September they had been out together a few times, but weren’t officially dating.