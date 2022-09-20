Paul Wesley & Ines de Ramon Separate After 3 Years of Marriage

Instagram

“Vampire Diaries” alum Paul Wesley and wife Ines de Ramon are going their separate ways.

The couple’s rep tells People "they have separated" adding, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Paul and Ines were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in NYC. They made their romance Instagram official weeks later while attending a Montauk wedding with Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev.

Wesley and de Ramon, who works in jewelry, sparked marriage rumors in February 2019 when they were seen wearing what looked like matching wedding bands. Nina seemed to spill the news on a podcast that June when she called Ramon his “wife.”