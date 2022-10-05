Getty Images

Brad Pitt is speaking out after ex Angelina Jolie’s latest allegations against him.

On Wednesday, Pitt’s rep told CNN that the claims in Jolie’s new countersuit are “completely untrue.”

Jolie filed court docs in a cross complaint against Pitt as part of their legal battle over Château Miraval, a winery they owned together in France. Angelina sold her share to a subsidiary of Stoli Group, despite Pitt’s claims he had the right of first refusal.

In court papers, obtained by The New York Times, she claims negotiations to sell her share to Pitt broke down over “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

She then cast further light on the abuse she claims happened in September 2016 when the exes and their six children flew from France to California.

Jolie claims the altercation started when Pitt accused her of being “too deferential” to their children.

In Jolie’s court docs, Brad allegedly starting yelling at Angelina in the bathroom, and the papers say “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

Court papers say a child tried to come to Angelina’s defense but Brad allegedly lunged at the child, causing Jolie to allegedly grab Pitt from behind. During the struggle Pitt reportedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

The papers also claim at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

The New York Times notes that federal investigators looked into the matter but chose not to bring criminal charges.

Jolie filed for divorce days after the trip.