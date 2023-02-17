Paul Wesley Files for Divorce from Ex Ines de Ramon

Instagram

Over the summer, “The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley and jewelry professional Ines de Ramon announced their separation.

Now, Wesley has filed for divorce from de Ramon, citing “irreconcilable differences” in court documents obtained by The Blast.

As for their shared assets and property, the docs state, “All such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at the time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties.”

The divorce proceedings may be smooth since the two don’t have any children together.

Paul and Ines were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in NYC. They made their romance Instagram official weeks later while attending a Montauk wedding with Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev.

Wesley and de Ramon sparked marriage rumors in February 2019 when they were seen wearing what looked like matching wedding bands. Nina seemed to spill the news on a podcast that June when she called Ramon his “wife.”

Paul and Ines have both moved on from the marriage. Paul is now dating model Natalie Kuckenburg, while Ines has been linked to Brad Pitt.