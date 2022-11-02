Paul Wesley Kisses Model Natalie Kuckenburg After Ines de Ramon Split

Getty Images

More than a month after news broke about his separation from Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley appears to have moved on from the marriage!

On Wednesday, Wesley, 40, was spotted kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg, 22, while vacationing in Italy in photos obtained by Page Six.

The two were seen packing on the PDA during a dinner in Nerano.

For the outing, Paul wore a black cap, button-down shirt, shorts, and sneakers. Natalie opted for a white dress and sandals.

The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together in August in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Around that time, Paul’s rep told People magazine that he and Ines had “separated,” adding, “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Paul and Ines started dating in 2018 and tied the knot a year later.