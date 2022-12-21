Who is Brad Pitt’s New Rumored GF Ines de Ramon? All You Need to Know!

Backgrid

Last month, Brad Pitt, 59, and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 30, were romantically linked after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

They continue to fuel romance rumors after they were photographed celebrating his 59th birthday at Pace restaurant in Hollywood, just days ago!

An insider shared with Us Weekly, “Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other."

A source recently told People magazine what have attracted Pitt to de Ramon, saying, “Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

So who is the woman who seems to have Brad’s heart at the moment?

According to her LinkedIn, de Ramon is the Vice President of jewelry company Anita Ko jewelry.

She graduated from University of Geneva with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2013.

After graduating, she worked in the jewelry department at Christie’s and luxury Swiss jeweler de Grisogono.

Ines is also a certified nutrition health coach.

Before making headlines for her rumored relationship with Pitt, Ines was married to “Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley, but they “separated” earlier this year.

In September their rep told People "they have separated" adding, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Paul and Ines were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in NYC. They made their romance Instagram official weeks later while attending a Montauk wedding with Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev.

The following year, the two sparked marriage rumors when they were seen wearing what looked like matching wedding bands. Nina seemed to spill the news on a podcast that June when she called Ramon his “wife.”

During their relationship, Paul and Ines adopted a rescue dog named Greg.

In 2020, Paul opened up about spending time with Ines and Greg during quarantine.

He told People magazine, “I'm in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it. For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life."

Ines can speak multiple languages, like French, English, German, Italian, and Spanish.