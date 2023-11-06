Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Were ‘Super Loving’ at LACMA Gala (Report)

Getty Images

Brad Pitt, 59, and Ines de Ramon, 32, enjoyed a date night in L.A. over the weekend at LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala, People magazine reports.

While they did not pose for photos, a source told the magazine, “They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them. They seemed to be having a good time.”

The event honored director David Fincher, and Pitt was on hand to introduce a tribute.

The filmmaker and actor have worked together on “Se7en” (1995), “Fight Club” (1999), and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008).

Meanwhile, Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022, when they were spotted at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in L.A.

Since then, the couple has been “going very strong,” according to another People insider.