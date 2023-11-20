Brad Pitt, Rihanna & More Stars Hit F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Getty Images

It was a total Hollywood invasion as the A-list was living life in the fast lane for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend!

Brad Pitt was in the pit, rolling solo at the race, maybe gathering intel for his new Formula 1 racing movie.

Rihanna was with her man A$AP Rocky, showing off racing style in a black leather Balenciaga biker jacket.

A seriously sexy Heidi Klum attended with her man Tom Kaulitz, and Justin Bieber was the man in black waving the checkered flag.

“Extra’s” Mark Wright was there for all the star sightings, even chatting with Gayle King, Paris Hilton, brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Donny Osmond and others. Watch!

The who’s who of Hollywood hit the party scene, too, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hosting the Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament at the Venetian.

Footballer David Beckham and basketball legend Shaq took the F1 fun to new heights with Sports Illustrated at Club SI, while People’s newest Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Dempsey, held a special screening at Wynn Las Vegas of his new movie “Ferrari.”

Ultimately, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the highly anticipated race, and now fans can’t wait for Vegas to do it again when F1 comes roaring back next November.