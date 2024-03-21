The Best Places to Watch March Madness in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the place to be for March Madness!

There are activations for hoops fans across the city as the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World is getting in on the action early with Battle of the Brackets. This weekend, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas will transform BleauLive Theater into an exclusive viewing experience for the first-ever Bleau Buckets event, featuring premium luxury viewing.

Downtown at Circa Resort & Casino, it is all about Mega March inside the massive three-story sports book. Outside, at Stadium Swim, the giant LED screen will be broadcasting all the games poolside.

More poolside madness can be found at Azilo Ultra Pool at the Sahara Las Vegas, where Hoop Madness takes over the rooftop deck.

Meanwhile, the Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel Casino and Brewery is dishing up hot food and cold drafts for all the games.

For both indoor and outdoor atmosphere, the George Sportsmen’s Lounge at the new Durango Casino and Resort hits the mark.

Then there is the ultimate March Madness experience: watching the games while shooting hoops on your own private basketball court at the Hardwood Suite inside the Palms Casino Resort.