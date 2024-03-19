Atlantis Hosts Star-Studded Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush is taking us inside the second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festivalin the Bahamas, a culinary extravaganza at Atlantis Paradise Island.

The deliciously long weekend, March 13 to 17, was a chance to sample the finest food the Caribbean has to offer, from famous chefs like José Andre, Andrew Zimmern and Alon Shaya.

Billy was also enjoying “lovely” chardonnay with Martha Stewart and “the best sake in the world” with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Bachelor Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell found plenty to love too, including the braised goat and black bean nachos at the Tacos & Tequila night.

DJ Kim Lee was all about the music and the tacos! Lee told us she loves the carne asada and shrimp tacos.

Chefs JJ Johnson and Robert Irvine were on hand to host Jerk Jam with Haitian rapper and co-host Wyclef Jean, who broke out into song with Billy during our interview.