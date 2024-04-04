Win It! A Round of Golf for 2 at Bali Hai in Las Vegas

Attention, golfers!

Enter below for a chance to win a round of golf for two at Bali Hai Golf Club in Las Vegas, plus lunch for two inside the Tiki Sports Bar.

The outdoor fun in Vegas doesn’t stop there, there is plenty more to see and do.

You can take a Maverick helicopter ride to the Grand Canyon, or jump on the zip line at Fremont Street.

Not to mention go hiking at Red Rock Canyon or book a Pink Jeep Tour for a ride down the strip or out to the desert.

For more adventures visit VisitLasVegas.com.