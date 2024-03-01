Spring Break Is Heating Up in Vegas with Mega Stars & Pool Parties!

A mix of great weather and star sightings can only mean one thing — pool season is heating up in Las Vegas!

Head to the Tao Beach Dayclub inside the Venetian Resort, where EDM super stars and famous faces collide or head to the pool party that started it all, Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand.

The Chainsmokers, Acraze and David Guetta headline pool season at Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas and across the strip at Ayu Dayclub inside Resorts World prepare to be transported to a high energy island oasis.

Spring break brings some big musical acts too. Nicki Minaj will take over the T-Mobile Arena on March 8, and Christina Aguilera is bringing her sultry residency back to the Venetian Resort with multiple dates through the summer.

Looking for a more intimate vibe? Bruno Mars has got you covered. He Grammy winner and his famous friends opened a swanky cocktail lounge called Pinky Ring inside the Bellagio.

If you’re feeling a little big country, head to Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, which is quickly becoming the premiere honky-tonk in town.