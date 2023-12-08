Getty Images

Days after reports they are dating, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ex-spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have been photographed together for the first time!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the two were seen packing up his car before a weekend getaway.

They were seen flashing smiles as they loaded up his green Jeep Wrangler.

During the outing, Marilee wore a hoodie and jeans, while Andrew sported a blue jacket, dark pants, and sneakers.

Earlier this week, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who discussed the relationship.

Carlos shared, “They are dating. Multiple sources have confirmed to me that they have been dating for at least six months.”

He added, “I’m told that the heartbreak is over and everybody has moved on.”

According to Carlos, Andrew and Marilee “bonded over the alleged cheating. I’m told it was very traumatic and the connection just got stronger.”

The dating reports came as Amy and T.J. premiered their “Amy & T.J” podcast, in which they discussed their relationship and denied cheating allegations.

The former “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors were married to other people when their romance was made public. They eventually lost their jobs. Now, they are setting the record straight, revealing they were actually both mid-divorce.

T.J. summed it up, “We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

Holmes explained the timeline, saying, “November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Robach added, “Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces.”

Amy noted the first photo was taken November 10, and said that her ex-husband Andrew Shue “had already moved out the house three months earlier.”

T.J. recalled being photographed outside a building where he had been residing alone since the summer, calling it further proof “I was out of my marriage” to Marilee.

Holmes pointed out, “We shouldn’t have allowed, I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces. If people would have heard earlier that ‘they’re out of their relationships, now they’re dating,’ maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn’t have become what it became.”