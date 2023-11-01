Getty Images

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are cementing their romance on the ‘gram.

The couple posted a loved-up photo, writing, “How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤”

At the same time, they announced their new iHeartRadio podcast “Amy & T.J.,” set to launch December 5.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

An iHeart press release further revealed, “The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits.”

The release pointed out that this “will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines.”

That happened when news broke of their relationship last year. At the time, they were co-hosting “Good Morning America” and were married to other people.

Following the scandal, they were taken off the air pending an ABC News investigation.