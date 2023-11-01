Celebrity News November 01, 2023
Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Go Instagram Official as They Announce Podcast
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are cementing their romance on the ‘gram.
The couple posted a loved-up photo, writing, “How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤”
At the same time, they announced their new iHeartRadio podcast “Amy & T.J.,” set to launch December 5.
An iHeart press release further revealed, “The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits.”
The release pointed out that this “will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines.”
That happened when news broke of their relationship last year. At the time, they were co-hosting “Good Morning America” and were married to other people.
Following the scandal, they were taken off the air pending an ABC News investigation.
In January, ABC News released a statement, obtained by "Extra," saying, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”