T.J. Holmes & Marilee Fiebig Reach Divorce Settlement

Nearly a year after their split, T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig’s divorce has been finalized.

According to Us Weekly, they reached a divorce agreement, which has been filed in New York City.

Once a judge signs off, they will be both be considered legally single.

Two months ago, a source noted that T.J. and Marilee were “close” to reaching a divorce settlement.

T.J. and Marilee are parents to daughter Sabine, 10.

Last year, T.J. filed for divorce after he sparked romance rumors with his “Good Morning America 3” co-host Amy Robach.

Holmes and Robach were first spotted together in November 2022.

At the time, Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman called out Holmes for his “lack of discretion.”

The lawyer said, “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.”

Lehman added, “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

After news broke of their possible romance, Holmes and Robach were taken off the air pending an ABC News investigation.

In January, news broke about their exit from the show. ABC News released a statement, obtained by “Extra,” saying, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”

The statement continued, “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In a staff email obtained by TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin said, “I want to share with you that we’ve reached a decision about T.J. and Amy.”