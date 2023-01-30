TheImageDirect

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach aren’t letting their “Good Morning America” exit get to them!

Right after the news broke that they got yanked off the air, Amy was photographed with her legs wrapped around T.J.’s waist.

“Extra” has learned that the embrace came after they arrived at a Los Angeles restaurant separately and spent a little more than an hour inside!

TheImageDirect

The two had been very careful for days not to be snapped together, but decided this was the time as they walked back to the private home in which they had been hiding out.

On Friday, ABC News released a statement, obtained by "Extra," saying, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”

The statement continued, “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In a staff email obtained by TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin said, “I want to share with you that we've reached a decision about T.J. and Amy.”

She added, “I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

Hours before the statement, T.J. and Amy tried to keep a low profile while stepping out for a jog in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six.

They emerged from the house just minutes apart wearing matching workout gear.

TMZ was the first to report the news that ties were severed after a mediation session on Thursday.

As part of their exit, both will receive payouts, per their contracts.

It had been more than eight weeks after they’d last appeared on air.

Holmes and Robach were first spotted together in November and were photographed together over the holidays.

After news broke of their possible romance, Holmes and Robach were taken off the air pending an ABC News investigation.

T.J. and Amy have not spoken publicly about their once-private romance, but he has filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig.

Fiebig broke her silence through her lawyer Stephanie Lehman, who called out Holmes for his “lack of discretion.”

In a statement to DailyMail.com, the lawyer said, “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Lehman added, “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”