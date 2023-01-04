T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Calls Him Out for ‘Lack of Discretion’

Getty Images

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig is breaking her silence following his scandal with “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach.

Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman spoke out to DailyMail.com, calling Holmes out for his “lack of discretion.”

The lawyer said, “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Lehman added, “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

According to papers obtained by Us Weekly, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in NYC on December 28.

Holmes and Fiebig wed in 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013. He was previously married to Amy Ferson, but they split in 2007. They share daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

T.J. and Marilee’s split comes weeks after he sparked romance rumors with his “Good Morning America 3” co-host Amy Robach.

Holmes and Robach were first spotted together in November and were photographed together over the holidays.