T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce from Marilee Fiebig

Getty Images

It’s over between T.J. Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig, reports Us Weekly.

According to papers obtained by Us Weekly, Holmes filed for divorce in NYC on December 28.

Holmes and Fiebig wed in 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013. He was previously married to Amy Ferson, but they split in 2007. They share daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

T.J. and Marilee’s split comes weeks after he sparked romance rumors with his “Good Morning America 3” co-host Amy Robach.

Holmes and Robach were first spotted together in November and were photographed in Atlanta this week.