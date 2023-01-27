Getty Images

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer be anchors on “Good Morning America.”

TMZ was the first to report the news that ties were severed after a mediation session on Thursday.

As part of their exit, both will receive payouts, per their contracts.

A source with knowledge of the situation told “Extra,” “They have not finished mediation — but yes, that will be the conclusion.”

According to TMZ, the mediation was “extremely contentious,” with the two being accused of “various forms of misconduct.”

Sources noted that their workplace romance made it “uncomfortable” for staffers of the show.

Another insider told Page Six that an exit agreement is still in the works and “will happen imminently.”

Over a month ago, news broke about T.J. and Amy’s relationship.

Holmes and Robach were first spotted together in November and were photographed together over the holidays.

After news broke of their possible romance, Holmes and Robach were taken off the air pending an ABC News investigation.