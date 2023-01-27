ABC Confirms T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach’s ‘GMA’ Exit

Getty Images

It’s official, “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are no longer on the show!

On Friday, ABC News released a statement saying, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”

The statement continued, “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In a staff email obtained by TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin said, “I want to share with you that we've reached a decision about T.J. and Amy.”

She added, “I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

Hours before the statement, T.J. and Amy tried to keep a low profile while stepping out for a jog in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six.

They stepped out of the same house just minutes apart and wore matching workout gear.

TMZ was the first to report the news that ties were severed after a mediation session on Thursday.

As part of their exit, both will receive payouts, per their contracts.

Earlier today, a source with knowledge of the situation told “Extra,” “They have not finished mediation — but yes, that will be the conclusion.”

According to TMZ, the mediation was “extremely contentious,” with the two being accused of “various forms of misconduct.”

Sources noted that their workplace romance made it “uncomfortable” for staffers of the show.

News broke about T.J. and Amy’s relationship over a month ago.

Holmes and Robach were first spotted together in November and were photographed together over the holidays.

After news broke of their possible romance, Holmes and Robach were taken off the air pending an ABC News investigation.