Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Make Instagram Comeback with Twinning Posts

Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are back on Instagram for the first time since their relationship went public.

The former “GMA3” hosts returned to the platform with the same black-and-white photo of running shoes and the hashtag #nycmarathon2023 alongside running emojis.

Amy and TJ ran the marathon together last year, and the Instagram posts hint that they plan to do it again this year.