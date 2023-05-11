ABC News Announces Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ ‘GMA3’ Replacements

Getty Images

ABC just announced the two new co-anchors who will replace Amy Robach and TJ Holmes on “GMA3.”

Eva Pilgrim, 40, and DeMarco Morgan, 44, will join Chief Health and Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton on “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 as a correspondent in NYC, and began serving as co-anchor of “Good Morning America’s” weekend edition in 2018.

Morgan was hired in 2022 as a Los Angeles correspondent.

ABC News also announced Gio Benitez will join “GMA’s” Saturday and Sunday broadcasts alongside co-anchors Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Late last year, news broke that Amy and TJ, who were both married, might be having an affair. They were taken off the air in December pending an ABC News investigation.

In January, ABC News released a statement, obtained by "Extra," saying, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”