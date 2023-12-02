Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are Red-Carpet Official!

Getty Images

Former "Good Morning America" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made their red-carpet debut as a couple, months after leaving the show in a cloud of controversy.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, used KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 to show off their relationship, snuggling and getting handsy for the cameras.

Robach looked smokin' in a black leather minidress and gold hoop earrings, her hair pulled back. Holmes wore a velvet blazer and a white shirt, open at the collar.

It was just over a month a go that the couple posted a loved-up photo on Instagram, writing, “How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore🎤”

At the same time, they announced their new iHeartRadio podcast “Amy & T.J.,” set to launch December 5.

An iHeart press release further revealed, “The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits.”

The release pointed out that this “will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines.”

That happened when news broke of their relationship last year. At the time, they were co-hosting “Good Morning America” and were married to other people.

Following the scandal, they were taken off the air pending an ABC News investigation.