Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are opening up about their relationship in the first episode of their new podcast “Amy & T.J.”

The former “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors were married to other people when their romance was made public. They eventually lost their jobs. Now, they are setting the record straight, revealing they were actually both mid-divorce.

T.J. summed it up, “We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

Holmes explained the timeline, saying, “November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Robach added, “Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces.”

Amy noted the first photo was taken November 10, and said that her ex-husband Andrew Shue “had already moved out the house three months earlier.”

T.J. recalled being photographed outside a building where he had been residing alone since the summer, calling it further proof “I was out of my marriage” to Marilee Fiebig.

Amy continued, “Everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off early August… T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself, but it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn’t know that either one of us was getting divorced.”

Holmes pointed out, “We shouldn’t have allowed, I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces. If people would have heard earlier that ‘they’re out of their relationships, now they’re dating,’ maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn’t have become what it became.”

He added, “My daughter, I mean, she’s 10. I was trying to get her adjusted to the idea of her parents not being together. And I had been working on that for the past three, four months. So, I didn't want to spring on her that early, ‘Oh, by the way, that Amy Robach that you've known since you were 1, well, I’m dating her now…’ I hadn’t even told my mom about the divorce, so why the hell am I thinking about telling an executive at the network about it?”

Amy said they never thought to announce their divorces on social media because, “I was naïve… I just didn’t think anyone would care that much.”

When the news of their romance broke November 30, Amy and T.J. drafted up a press release to explain their divorces and current relationship, but ultimately never sent it out.

The day after the news broke they returned to work, and Holmes was in a dark place. Robach had to do a welfare check, which she called “a very understated way of putting it.”

Amy continued, “At 3:45 p.m. that afternoon you sent me a text saying, ‘You were the love of my life. I’m so sorry this has happened.’”

The past tense text panicked her, so she started trying to reach T.J. but he wasn’t picking up.

Amy was “hysterical” by the time she arrived at his apartment with her dad by her side.

She found Holmes “You were just splayed out on your bed, and I ran to you and I said, ‘T.J.,’ and you didn’t move and I remember this was the most awful thing to touch your body to see if you were warm. I was so afraid. You were just incoherent… you were kind of just making no sense, but I knew you were alive and you were going to be okay.”

T.J. said of that day, he got off work and “immediately started pounding vodka and didn’t stop for several hours and then I took who knows how many weed edibles and that’s how I ended up in the state I was in.”

Robach said, “That combination was terrifying.”

Of her own struggles, Amy said, “There were days that I wanted to die… I just didn’t want to get up. I didn’t want to see what new headline was out there.”

Robach recalled wondering, “Will I work again? Will I be trusted again?”

She added, “I just felt extremely lucky we had each other.”