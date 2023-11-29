Travis Kravis Reveals His Cute Nickname for Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kravis is sharing little nuggets about his relationship with Taylor Swift!

In Wednesday’s episode his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, “New Heights,” Travis called his superstar girlfriend “Tay.”

Taylor recently liked an Instagram post by the Chiefs highlighting Travis for becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

When Jason mentioned Taylor’s like, Travis commented, “Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

Travis played coy when Jason asked if Taylor was a fan of tight ends, saying, “I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her.”

Kelce recently opened up on how he met Taylor in a feature for WSJ. magazine’s December/January 2024 issue.

The Kansas City Chiefs player had previously shared on his podcast that he wanted to give Swift his number at the show.

He told WSJ., “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid."

He learned this after Swift contacted him. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Dishing on their first date, the tight end said, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

The two have been linked since September.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship will most likely continue to grow over the holidays — Swift isn’t due back on the road until February when she heads to Japan.

A source close to Travis recently told People magazine, “Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him. They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”