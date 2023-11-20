GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine

Travis Kelce is finally revealing how he met Taylor Swift.

Kelce opens up for WSJ. Magazine’s December/January 2024 issue about attending her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City back in July and how that eventually helped lead to their first meeting.

The Kansas City Chiefs player had previously shared on his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to give Swift his number at the show.

Now, he tells WSJ., “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid."

Getty Images

He learned this after Swift contacted him. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Kelce added he also got an assist from some of her relatives. “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but... when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures... in front of my locker.”

Dishing on their first date, the tight end said, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine

Since they started dating, he’s reached a new level of fame.

"I’ve never dealt with it,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

The pair are also in sync when it comes to work and family.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”