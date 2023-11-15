Getty Images

Just as Taylor Swift was running into the arms of Travis Kelce in Argentina, his mom was watching her Eras Tour concert film in a movie theater in Orlando, Florida!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Donna, who dished all about her viewing experience, after she was recognized by an excited Swiftie, who snapped a pic with her.

Calling the movie “amazing,” she revealed that she sat in a “pre-reserved” seat, saying, “I thought, ‘This'll be a good bet... I'll go here and nobody'll know I'm here,’ but, you know, I just wanted to see what the whole concert looked like 'cause I have not been.”

Donna has been spending a lot of time in suite boxes at her sons’ football games, even joined by Taylor at some! She commented, “I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves.”

As for Thanksgiving plans, Donna dished, “They're playing football. No, no, no, no. They're practicing. They're playing games on Sunday. I have always for the past, oh, 20 years gone to where they are, even in college. It was like, wherever they were, they were playing football… We were usually at either restaurants or at somebody's house or something like that. I was never home. I'm never home on Thanksgiving.”

Billy had a surprise for Donna, showing her the Cleveland Heights 2008 yearbook, featuring Travis. She noted, “He even had some strange sweater on even in that, so he's always like that. He's always just, he wears things to put a smile on people's faces.”

Now, Donna’s showing us photos we haven’t seen of her family, ones she uploaded to Ancestry.com. She said, “One of the neat things that's so intrigued me this year to partner with Ancestryis that they have the ability for you to capture and preserve family memories, recipes, audio, and things like that, that you can upload for future generations, so how cool is that?”

When Billy called her “America’s Mom,” Donna replied, “That’s sweet of you to say that. I do have a good time, for sure.”

Travis and his brother Jason are getting ready to face off against each other on the field, again! Donna will be decked out in her gear, saying, “I’ll have my split jersey on… I have two shoes that are split, I have jewelry that is split… the whole bit. I will be two colors.”

While Donna will be there for sure, she has “no idea” who else will be. Could Taylor be there? She answered, “She has an actual concert the night before. That'd be rough, so I'm thinking no.”