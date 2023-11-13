Rob Gronkowski Says Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Great for NFL (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is weighing in on Traylor!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Gronkowski about all the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce buzz.

Rob recalled meeting Travis, who he calls “a great guy,” having a dance-off at one of his Gronk Beach events!

Rob shared, “I met Travis, actually, for the very first time, like, when we really hit it off, he came to Gronk Beach… in Vegas a year and a half ago at the NFL draft. He came onstage and we had an absolutely insane dance-off… He can move! He’s got some serious tip flip and we can get low. He can groove.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be around. He’s a great guy, a lot of great personality, and just overall just ready to get after it at any time,” Rob went on.

According to Gronkowski, the romance is “great” for Travis’ game and for the business of the NFL. He added, “[Travis]’s dominating, he’s going to have another thousand yards, most likely this year.”

Stats-wise, Travis has played better when Taylor has attended a game. It’s something that Rob also strived for when he was on the field, saying, “Camille [Kostek] was at some of my games and I told her that, you know, ‘If I score a touchdown or two touchdowns this game, then we’re going to do this, then we’re gonna go on this trip.’ And then I always end up scoring that touchdown or the two touchdowns that I told her I needed to score in order for us to go on that trip, so yes, I play better when she is in the stands.”

On Sunday, Gronkowski was featured skydiving on FOX NFL Sunday’s Veterans Day broadcast from the United States Air Force Academy.

Rob admitted he was “very terrified” when they pushed him out of the plane, saying, “I actually trying to jump out of the plane but my feet were stuck. It was wild. It was like an experience I never had before.”