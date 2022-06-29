Getty Images

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL (again), and Camille Kostek is dishing on what’s next for the couple.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Camille about their future plans, and also about her hosting duties on “Dancing with Myself.”

Jenn asked if ring shopping might be on the horizon, now that Rob and Camille have more time together. Kostek said, “With the news of him kind of stepping away from football… I think we will be able to maybe explore those things, and when I say ‘those things,’ I don’t mean ring shopping, I mean enjoying time together and getting to know each other even more. I think the pandemic allowed us to get to know each other in that time… Not on a schedule and having to be at the airport all the time… I can’t wait to just enjoy Fourth of July weekend and walk our dog.”

She said the couple is headed to Rob’s hometown in Buffalo for the holiday. “He has all his nieces and nephews there, so I’m going to be Auntie Camille.”



They are also enjoying some vacation time. “We actually just got back from France… We were in Hawaii a couple months ago… I hope I can bring him to the Virgin Islands — that’s where I shot for the magazine this year. I have family there; that’s where my mom grew up. He’s never been the years that we have been together. I hope that will be our tropical getaway… do it the local way.”

Camille dished on hosting NBC’s “Dancing with Myself,” too, saying, “I’m a dancer at heart… so this is like a dream as a TV host and a dancer. I get to dance and host on a dance stage… The show is pretty incredible because all walks of life are welcome on the show… Come on and shake what you got and we will totally embrace it and have a dance party. Ultimately, the winner goes home with $25,000 bragging rights… I am just there to narrate the party.”