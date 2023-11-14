Getty Images

Taylor Swift touched down in NYC in between her Eras tour stops in South America.

The singer just played three shows in Argentina, where she was joined by Travis Kelce, and she has several more coming up in Brazil.

For now, she’s in the Big Apple and was just spotted out to dinner with musician Gracie Abrams. People magazine reports the women stopped by Freemans Restaurant in Manhattan on Monday.

Swift wore a white dress and navy double-breasted jacket for the occasion, while Abrams kept warm in a tan jacket and black pants.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce had tongues wagging after their loved-up weekend, where he attended one of her shows.

Taylor notably switched up the lyrics to her show-closing song "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." The original lyrics are, "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me," which was seemingly a nod to her actor ex Joe Alwyn. See video of Travis' reaction here — he totally blushed!

After the show, Taylor was seen running into Travis' arms and giving him a big kiss, a super sweet moment that was captured on video by fans.

And everyone seems to be a fan of the couple.

Taylor Lautner, who once dated Swift and recently appeared in her "I Can See You" music video, was “excited” for her new relationship.

He recently told “Extra,” “They seem like they’re incredibly happy… As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now.”

Rob Gronkowski, a legendary tight end, also weighed in.