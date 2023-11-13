Taylor Lautner Is ‘Excited’ for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Dome celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary by hosting their first charity gala to support The Lemons Foundation, which is all about mental health.

“Extra” spoke with the couple about their own journeys with mental health, as well as Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce.

Lautner, who once dated Swift and recently appeared in her "I Can See You" music video, was “excited” for her new relationship. He added, “They seem like they’re incredibly happy… As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now.”

Tay and Taylor are happily married, so are they thinking about kids? He answered, “At some point.”

Tay noted, “We’re having fun right now.”

It’s been “smooth sailing” for their first year of marriage.

This year is extra special for the couple, who hosted the first gala for their The Lemons Foundation.

Lautner commented, “We’ve been talking for a while… We’ve been like, ‘What are we going to do for our first year wedding anniversary?’… We thought about everything, but then as we’ve gotten closer to the actual anniversary, we just thought about, like, what makes us the happiest… We love, like, event planning, party throwing… We love our community, our friends, and family, and bringing people together, and last but not least, mental health.”

While they are on “very different mental health journeys,” Lautner stressed that they found each other at the “perfect, pivotal time.”

He said, “Her being thrown into a global pandemic [as a nurse], me taking a step back from the industry just to focus more on life… we were there for each other at the perfect time.”

Now, they are working together on their podcast “The Squeeze.” He shared, “We are not experts by any means… We are going through this ourselves… We are learning as we go. That’s the conversations that we are so excited to have… We’re figuring this out too, just like our listeners.”

Taylor shared some advice to those who may be struggling mentally, saying, “Being able to be open and vulnerable and speak about it is the biggest step.”

Lautner noted that it felt “freeing” to share his feelings, adding, “You realize that you are alone... As soon as you start talking about it, you start to learn a lot more about yourself.”