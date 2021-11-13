Taylor Lautner Pops the Question to Tay Dome: 'All of My Wishes Came True'

Instagram

The evening of November 11 was magical for "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner and his GF Tay Dome — looking dapper in a suit, Lautner got down on one knee and proposed.

And she said yes!

Posting two romantic shots from the proposal on IG, Taylor wrote, "11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Tay Dome posted one of the same images, captioning it, "my absolute best friend" and added "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

"Got news for you," Lautner replied, "the feeling is mutual."

Lautner's celebrity friends were quick to offer congrats, including "Twilight" franchise co-star Nikki Reed, who wrote, "Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!!Congrats to you both!!!!!!" with heart and crying-face emojis. Lautner replied, "aww love you nikki."

"Mean Girls" actor Jonathan Bennett teased, "Welcome to the club!" in reference to his engagment to Jaymes Vaughan.

Lautner was previously in a high-profile relationship with actress Billie Lourd, and had been linked to stars like Lily Collins, Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez.