Taylor Lautner Weds 'Absolute Best Friend' Taylor Dome at California Winery

Instagram

"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner is a married man.

Lautner, 30, wed Taylor Dome, 24, at a California winery on Saturday — exactly one year after the two announced they were engaged.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lautner and Dome, who'd been together for four years, announced their engagement on November 11, 2021, with Dome proclaiming them to be "absolute best friends."

They exchanged "I dos" at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles.

The ceremony was witnessed by about 100 of their friends and family.

Dome stunned in a traditional white gown with a delicate lace overlay, while Lautner wore a sharp black tux.

Dome's bridesmaids were in deep-green satin slip dresses, while Lautner's groomsmen — E! News host Jason Kennedy among them — wore matching jackets.