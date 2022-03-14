Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell

Getty

Actress Billie Lourd and Austin Rydell tied the knot in Mexico this weekend!

Lourd and Rydell, both 29, wed in Cabo San Lucas, People magazine reports.

A source told the outlet that Lourd’s talent agent father Bryan Lourd took care of the bill for a block of rooms at the hotel venue for all guests.

A day before the wedding, guests soaked up the sun at a private pool party at the hotel.

Billie’s “American Horror Story” co-star Leslie Grossman posted about winning best-dressed at the wedding on her Instagram. Along with showing off her trophy, she shared, “Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun. But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

In February, it looks like Billie celebrated her last moments as a single woman at her bachelorette party. Along with posting a series of photos, she wrote on Instagram, “#BBE #bigbridalenergy #featherweather #iheartheartsunglasses. #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside."

Billie and Austen got engaged in the summer of 2020. At the time, Rydell broke the news on Instagram. Along with posting a series of pics of them together, he wrote, “💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰.”

Months after he popped the question, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy who they named Kingston.

The news came as a surprise, since Lourd never even revealed she was expecting.

Last year, Billie gushed about Rydell being the “best dad in the world.” During an appearance on Bozzi’s SiriusXM show “Quarantined with Bruce,” she said, “He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. [He] did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents."

Billie also noted that their son was “not technically a quarantine baby.” She emphasized, “I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies. Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."