Taylor Swift fans will now be able to watch “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at home starting next month!

Swift announced on Instagram that the movie will be available on demand on her 34th birthday, December 13.

The singer wrote, “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13 🫶💋.”

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has made more than $178 million domestically and more than $248 million worldwide since opening in theaters October 13.

CNBC reports it is the highest-grossing domestic and global concert film of all time.