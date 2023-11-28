Taylor Swift Is Staying at Travis Kelce’s Mansion During Tour Break (Report)

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be playing house in the coming weeks, according to a source at DailyMail.com.

The insider claims Taylor is moving into Travis’ new $6-million mansion in Kansas City while on a break from her international Eras tour.

The paper reports Swift arrived in Kansas City on Monday and joined Travis at home to watch the Minnesota Vikings defeat the Chicago Bears.

The source said, “Taylor's still smitten with Travis. But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together.”

The insider explained, “Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules… They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”

The couple have gone to great lengths to be together, and Travis even traveled to Argentina to see her perform.

“Obviously, those aren't the things that a regular new couple would do in their first months together,” the insider said. “But now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be.”