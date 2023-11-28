Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited this week in Kansas City!

A source tells Us Weekly that the star followed up the South American leg of her Eras tour with a stop to see Travis.

Meanwhile, an insider over at People magazine says his friends believe the budding romance has legs.

"Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him,” a Travis source told the magazine. “They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

The insider adds that they are both “hard workers” who acknowledge each other’s careers, saying “her art is hers, and he has what's his.”

“Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa,” the source explained further.

As far as all the “hoopla” surrounding their relationship, the insider said Kelce isn’t letting it “impact how they’re growing together.”