Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Is ‘Iconic’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Paris Hilton sparkled in Stella McCartney on the red carpet for GQ’s Men of the Year 2023 in Los Angeles.

She dished with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte on getting ready for her first holidays as a mom and reacted to Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and a friend paying homage to Kim and Paris with their Halloween costumes.

Hilton has a lot to celebrate this time of year. She told Megan of her and husband Carter Reum, “11/11 was our two-year anniversary,” and now the couple, who welcomed son Phoenix in January, is looking forward to their “first Christmas and Thanksgiving now being a mom and dad.”

Sharing what her house looks like for the holidays, Parissaid, “I learned from the best, my mom… Her house is a fairy-tale wonderland of Christmas. I have been going and shopping in New York… buying a lot of pink, a lot of little animals, a lot of ornaments. Not as good as my mom, but I’m learning.”

Megan also asked about her friend Kim covering the GQ's Men of the Year issue.

Paris said, “She looks incredible. Never looked better. And I’m just so happy for her… I think it’s really amazing to have a woman on the cover. That’s so empowering, and she’s such a boss.”

In the GQ article, Kim reveals that North likes to set up lemonade stands on the weekends and if a friend Kim’s comes by, the 10-year-old will “fully scam” them, charging them $20 for a lemonade.

So, has North ever scammed Paris at a lemonade stand?

Hilton said, “I actually used to do that with my sister every summer in the Malibu Colony. We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that, I love her so much.”