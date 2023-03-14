Paris Hilton Reacts to Lindsay Lohan’s Baby News (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, “Extra” caught up with Paris Hilton at a “Paris: The Memoir” book signing event in NYC, where she reacted to the news that her longtime pal Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child!

Paris shared, “I am so happy for Lindsay.”

Hilton also had a special message for the mom-to-be, saying, “Congratulations. This is going to be the most incredible experience of her life.”

Paris is a mom herself. She admitted, “I have always wanted to be a mom, and just to have my baby boy here has been a dream come true.”

As for what kind of mother she is, Paris answered, “I’m gonna be a very supportive mom, very protective. I already feel that way, and just always there for my son.”

Paris had to relive some painful past experiences while writing her memoir. She said, “Writing this book was one of the most therapeutic experiences of my life, and really going so deep and writing about things I never said out to loud to anyone, it’s been so healing and empowering as well.”

Hilton also spoke about her friendships with two other inspiring women, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

She dished, “I have been friends for Demi for so many years. When I went to the premiere of her documentary, I was just so inspired by how real and vulnerable she was. That’s what inspired me to feel comfortable enough to come through and tell my story.”

Of her friendship with Gomez, Hilton said, “I love Selena. I think she is so beautiful inside and out… When I ran into her at Britney’s wedding, she came up to me and said she watched my documentary and was very touched by it, and it was one of the reasons it inspired her to be vulnerable.”