Paris Hilton’s baby boy Phoenix is making his debut!

New photos show the proud mom giving Phoenix a kiss, and another of her and husband Carter Reum cuddling with their little guy.

Hilton also opened up about her little guy to Glamour U.K., sharing, "I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He’s such a good baby."

Paris and Carter welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January. Now, they are hoping to have a daughter, too.

She explained, "Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?' And he said, 'Yeah, let’s do it.' And we’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys."

Paris went on, "I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls."

Hilton just announced her son’s full name — Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum — yesterday on her “This Is Paris” iHeartRadio podcast while reading an excerpt from her new memoir “Paris," available for pre-order now.

She read, "If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.”

Hilton continued, "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

As for his middle name, she explained it was a tribute to her grandfather Barron Hilton.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," she explained. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

Speaking about motherhood, she told listeners, “He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him.”

She said they are “keeping everything really private,” revealing “not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

Hilton later shared, "From the moment I laid eyes on him, my heart felt so full. I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom."

"I'm so happy I found the perfect partner. Carter, he is such an angel and such an incredible father," she said. "It's so cute seeing them together and I just love this baby so much. He's laying on my chest and looking up into my eyes, my heart just melts."