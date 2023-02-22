Getty Images

Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her baby boy!

Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed their son via surrogate in January.

Now, we know his name is: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Paris announced the news on her “This Is Paris” iHeartRadio podcast while reading an excerpt from her new memoir “Paris," available for pre-order now.

She read, "If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.”

Hilton continued, "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

As for his middle name, she explained it was a tribute to her grandfather Barron Hilton.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," she explained. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

As for motherhood, she told listeners, “He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him.”

She said they are “keeping everything really private,” revealing “not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

Hilton later shared, "From the moment I laid eyes on him, my heart felt so full. I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom."

"I'm so happy I found the perfect partner. Carter, he is such an angel and such an incredible father," she said. "It's so cute seeing them together and I just love this baby so much. He's laying on my chest and looking up into my eyes, my heart just melts."