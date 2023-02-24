Paris Hilton Reveals Best Part of Being a Mom (Exclusive)

Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have a lot to celebrate, the couple recently marking one year of marriage and welcoming a baby boy via surrogate in January.

Just yesterday, they introduced their son to the world with the first photos of his face, revealing his name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Only “Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Paris at a special VIP party!

Paris gushed over her baby boy, saying, “I’m so happy. He is the sweetest baby. Makes me so grateful.”

Paris wanted a baby for a long time. “It’s everything and more,” she said. “I always wanted to be a mom, I am so happy that I have the perfect partner to do that with. Carter and I are just over the moon, obsessed with our little baby. We just stare at him. Melts my heart every time I am with him.”

Terri asked what the best part of being a mom is so far. Paris replied, “The best part is just every night when he is laying on my chest looking up into my eyes. He just started smiling this week, so there is all these little milestones that are happening — it’s just really magical.”

Shutterstock

Carter is helping, too! “He is on diaper duty sometimes,” she said. “He is just so cute… He has such a big heart. It’s just amazing seeing my two boys together.”

Explaining how she came up with the name Phoenix, Paris said, “London is what I want to name my daughter… I was trying to figure out boys’ names that would be a city or a state or country. Phoenix has always been in the back of my mind, not just ‘cause it is a city, but the rising Phoenix, I love the story behind that… I like that it is a P again, so we have the same initials.”

And she is still planning on having her London! “I would love them to grow up around the same age… It’s gonna be good for London to have a big brother.”

Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton is thrilled to have baby Phoenix as part of the family. “She is in love and comes over and is just cuddling with him. Today, I went in there and my mom was all of a sudden there with the baby. She just pops by whenever she wants.”

Motherhood is not slowing Paris down. Next week, Paris and Klarna will debut “House of Y2K,” an interactive pop-up exploring the evolution of shopping trends since the early 2000s across fashion, beauty, and technology.

“I love Klarna! We had so much fun doing the new ad campaign… I had been using Klarna before this,” she revealed, adding, “This whole event is showing how everything is really innovative and changed.”