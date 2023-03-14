Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant.

The actress and husband Bader Shammas, both 36, are expecting their first child together.

She announced the news on Instagram by posting an image of a onesie with the words “coming soon.” Lohan added in the caption, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”

Her rep confirmed the news to "Extra."

Lindsay and Bader announced their engagement in 2021, and it was revealed in July 2022 that the couple had secretly tied the knot.

