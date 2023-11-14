Kim Kardashian Says North West Will ‘Fully Scam’ Her Friends at Lemonade Stand

Jack Bridgland/GQ

Kim Kardashian is covering GQ’s 28th annual Men of the Year issue!

In the interview, she talks a lot about her dad, the late lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Looking back, Kim says he taught her about work ethic, revealing, “My dad had me sign a contract for everything. When I got a car, I needed to have it washed once a week, make sure that it had enough gas and that I didn’t run it into the ground. It was a gift he gave me at 16, but I had responsibilities.”

She’s trying to pass on that same work ethic to her kids, including her eldest, North West.

The grade-schooler likes to set up a lemonade stand on the weekends, and she isn’t afraid to take advantage of Kim’s friends when they stop by for a beverage.

Kim shared, “She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.”

Kardashian continued, “If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

Kim also talked about how her parents, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, divorced when she was 9, around the same age North was when she and Kanye West split. Their decisions back then are now influencing how she handles her own breakup.

“I did think about how my parents handled it with us,” she said. “I just remember them being open… Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

The reality star is also leaning on her faith.

“I’m probably more religious than most people guess,” she said. Kim prays with her kids every night. Even if they are at a sleepover, they FaceTime her. They also read Bible stories together.

Kardashian explained, “That’s how I manage life. I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path.”