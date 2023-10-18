Paris Hilton Hopes Britney Spears’ Memoir Will Be Healing (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is busy as a mom, wife, and businesswoman!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Paris about her 9-month-old baby boy, her second wedding anniversary, the upcoming TV adaptation of her memoir, as well as Britney Spears’ own highly anticipated memoir.

In Britney’s “The Woman in Me,” she drops the bombshell that she had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake. Paris also revealed in her memoir that she had an abortion at 22.

Paris commented, “For me, it was extremely healing. It's very difficult to have to relive and remember things that you don't want to remember, but talking about it, I think, is really important, just letting it go, and also there's so many people in the world who've been through similar situations so it will make them feel less alone.”

Hilton has seen Spears “recently.”

Paris is really juggling it all since she’s a DJ, producer, entrepreneur, and new mom! Describing a typical day in her life as “nonstop,” she added, “I don’t think anyone has the same 24 hours in a day that I do.”

As for motherhood, Paris noted that being called a mom is her “favorite title of all of them.” She emphasized, “Moms are superheroes. I love being a mom so much.”

Paris and husband Carter Reum went through an IVF journey that led to the birth of their son Phoenix, who was born via surrogate earlier this year.

Hilton gushed about her little man, “Phoenix is such an angel. He just turned 9 months old yesterday. He's getting so tall. He's about to crawl soon, so it's just so much fun seeing all these milestones.”

Paris also made sure to show some love for Carter as they are approaching their second wedding anniversary. She said, “Carter is so romantic. He's always coming up with the most amazing surprises.”

Hilton delivered surprises — and bombshell revelations — in her eye-opening, tell-all memoir. Now, she is bringing that story to the small screen in an upcoming series.

Paris didn’t reveal who is playing her, saying, “That’s a surprise… I am so excited. I love the girl so much.”

She went on, “I’m just really proud of my memoir and that it touched so many people. And now to see it being turned into a TV series is pretty iconic.”