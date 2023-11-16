Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby Name Confirmed by Birth Certificate

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby name has been confirmed!

According to the birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, their newborn son’s name is Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The doc revealed that Rocky was born on November 1 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A few weeks ago, Travis opened up about the baby name and due date.

During an episode of “One Life Once Chance with Toby Morse” podcast, Travis was asked if an album for his former band the Transplants would happen in the future. He answered, “There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due.”

Confirming the rumors that they were going to name their baby Rocky, Barker quipped, “I was like, ‘He’s going to come out of...my wife’s vagina doing front kicks and push-ups.’”

As for the baby’s due date, Travis commented, “It’s either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

In September, fans speculated that their baby would be named Rocky from their Disneyland-themed baby shower. There was a “Wishing Tree” at the event, and one of the messages read, “May Baby Rocky have the most ... life filled with love, happiness..”

In July, Travis also expressed his love for the name Rocky while chatting with his daughter Alabama for a Complex interview.

When asked what a GOAT baby name would be, Travis replied, “I like Rocky 13.”

He admitted, “That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately.”