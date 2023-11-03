Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy Rocky was due this week, but has the little guy already made his arrival?

TMZ points to new sightings at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as possible evidence that Kourtney has given birth.

Photos posted by the site show Travis and Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner pulling up to the hospital on Thursday in separate vehicles.

Earlier this week, Travis revealed the baby was due soon.

During an episode of “One Life One Chance with Toby Morse” podcast, the drummer was asked if an album for his former band the Transplants would happen in the future. He answered, “There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due.”

Confirming the rumors that they were going to name their baby Rocky, Barker quipped, “I was like, ‘He's going to come out of... my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and...’”