Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Name & Due Date Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s bundle of joy is arriving very soon!

Barker is revealing the baby’s name and due date.

During an episode of “One Life Once Chance with Toby Morse” podcast, Travis was asked if an album for his former band the Transplants would happen in the future. He answered, “There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due.”

Confirming the rumors that they were going to name their baby Rocky, Barker quipped, “I was like he's going to come out of...my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and...”

As for the baby’s due date, Travis commented, “It's either Halloween or like, the first week of November.”

In September, fans speculated that their baby would be named Rocky from their Disneyland-themed baby shower.

There was a “Wishing Tree” at the event, and one of the messages read, “May Baby Rocky have the most ... life filled with love, happiness..”

In July, Travis also expressed his love for the name Rocky while chatting with his daughter Alabama for a Complex interview.

When asked what a GOAT baby name would be, Travis replied, “I like Rocky 13.”

He admitted, “That's this name that's just been going through my head lately.”

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” Travis explained.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy at Barker’s concert in July.

At the Blink-182's concert at L.A.'s BMO Stadium, Kardashian, clad in black and sporting a Cheshire cat smile, held up a handwritten sign announcing: TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.