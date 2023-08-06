Skip to Main Content
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump — See the Pics!

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her growing baby bump — and she's doing it in a bold blue look!

Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram this weekend to flaunt her pregnancy body in an electrifying, bump-baring look by designer Laquan Smith.

Kourtney had previously shown off the same look last month on Threads, but seeing her mommy progress kicked things up a notch.

Kardashian, the mother of Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47, who is the father of Atiana, 24, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

