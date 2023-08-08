Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is giving us a glimpse into her summer.

The reality TV star shared a series of vacation photos where she shows off her baby bump. In the images posted August 8 to her Instagram, the soon-to-be mom of four is seen posing in a red bikini near a waterfront house, lying on a pool float, and cradling her stomach.

Kardashian captioned the post with a shout-out to her husband Travis Barker, writing, “Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Blink-182 band member commented, “The most beautiful,” alongside a pregnant woman emoji.

This will be the couple’s first child together. Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.